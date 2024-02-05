7 most disappointing players for the Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the playoffs this past season, and these seven players are a big reason why.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders once again were on the outside looking in at the playoffs this past season, as a late-season run was not enough to clinch a spot in a wide-open AFC. There was a lot to like about the season, as the defense was better than expected, but for the most part, it was another roller coaster ride for the Silver and Black.
Here, we look at the seven-most disappointing Raiders from this past season.
7. Byron Young
The Raiders went into the 2023 NFL Draft with a big need at the defensive tackle spot, which made it surprising when the team passed on Georgia star Jalen Carter. To make up for the miss, Dave Ziegler selected Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young at No. 70 overall, and he had a forgettable rookie season to say the least.
Young would end up playing in only six games for the Raiders, and racked up four tackles. It was a season that hopefully ends up being a fluke for the young defender, because if he does not turn some heads this offseason, he will end up being another miss for the Ziegler Era in the draft.