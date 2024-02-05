7 most disappointing players for the Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the playoffs this past season, and these seven players are a big reason why.
By Brad Weiss
6. Jakorian Bennett
Cornerback was another area of concern for the Raiders going into last offseason, so they decided to add some players via free agency and the NFL Draft. Jakorian Bennett was selected by the team out of Maryland in the fourth round, as they made him the No. 104 overall pick this past April.
Bennett earned some rave reviews early on, and some believed he had the talent to come in and start right away as a rookie. Unfortunately, the NFL game was a bit too fast for him in Year 1, and in the end, he was an afterthought at the position group, appearing in 14 games and failing to make any kind of impact on the defensive side of the ball.
The young defensive back will have to earn his playing time this offseason, as Jack Jones came in and claimed the CB1 role, and the team plans to build around him at the position. There is a lot to like about Bennett's game, and he expectation was that he would be a player that would be a part of the long-term solution in Las Vegas, but as of now, he will have to try and erase the memory of what was a disappointing rookie campaign.