7 most disappointing players for the Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the playoffs this past season, and these seven players are a big reason why.
By Brad Weiss
5. Marcus Peters
Staying with the cornerback group, the Raiders added Marcus Peters via free agency this past offseason, a move that was met with high hopes from Raider Nation. Peters grew up a Raiders fan, and based on his body of work before landing in Las Vegas, the thinking was he would be a key in a revamped cornerback room.
Peters had a few moments in 2023, including a 75-yard pick-six against the Detroit Lions, but outside of that, the signing proved to be a bad one. In the end, he was benched by head coach Antonio Pierce, and based on his attitude after the benching, was let go by the Raiders before the season ended.
The former All-Pro cornerback has clearly lost a step, and it will be interesting to see if he can latch on with another team this offseason. Peters appeared in 12 games for the Raiders in what will likely be his only season with the team, and the defense definitely got better once he was removed from the roster.