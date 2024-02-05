7 most disappointing players for the Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the playoffs this past season, and these seven players are a big reason why.
By Brad Weiss
4. Tyree Wilson
With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders decided to pass on a significant position of need and go with defensive end Tyree Wilson. The former NC State star had everything you look for in terms of his physical presence at the position, but it was clear early on that he was not ready for the NFL game.
Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders as a rookie, but he was largely ineffective for most of the season. What made it even more disappointing was the fact he had one of the best edge rushers in the game on the field with him in Maxx Crosby, so the attention placed on Madd Maxx should have freed up Wilson to cause some damage.
The team eventually moved Wilson around, and he was much more effective once he was kicked inside along the defensive line. Hopefully he can turn it around in Year 2, because the Raiders are going to need to surround Crosby with talent on the defensive line, and luckily for the Silver and Black, Malcolm Koonce developed into a legitimate edge rusher this past season.