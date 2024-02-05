7 most disappointing players for the Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the playoffs this past season, and these seven players are a big reason why.
By Brad Weiss
3. Josh Jacobs
During the 2022 NFL season, Josh Jacobs broke out in a big way, becoming one of the best running backs in the game. Jacobs had a strong start to his career even before leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2022, but that season put him on the map, and was huge for him going into a contract offseason.
Jacobs and the Raiders danced around a new deal all offseason in 2023, and he finally arrived back with the team on a one-year deal in August. He was ready to go in Week 1 against Denver and played well, but Week 2 was a clunker against Buffalo, as he rushed for -2 yards on nine carries in a blowout loss to the Bills.
That game was an indication of what the 2023 season would hold for Jacobs, as he rushed for over 100 yards only twice, and had to sit out the final four games due to injury. In the end, he had less than half the rushing yards as the previous season, and with so many running backs available in free agency this offseason, there is a good chance the team moves on from him.
He is still very young and is one of the more exciting backs in football, so if the Raiders can get him at a cheaper contract, his relationship with Pierce could bring him back. He has a chance to be an all-time Raider if he can turn things around in 2024, and hopefully, he does so in the Silver and Black.