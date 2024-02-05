7 most disappointing players for the Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the playoffs this past season, and these seven players are a big reason why.
By Brad Weiss
2. Hunter Renfrow
When Josh McDaniels arrived in Las Vegas, one player who should have benefited in a big way was wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. McDaniels had done some great things with slot wideouts in New England, and Renfrow was a guy who had star written all over him.
However, he never flourished in McDaniels offense, as inconsistent play and injuries limited his work early on. In 2023, the hope was that Renfrow would bounce back and look more like the player who caught over 100 balls in a season a few years back, but he was never a big part of what the Raiders did on offense.
Once Antonio Pierce took over as head coach, and Bo Hardegree as offensive coordinator, Renfrow's production fell off a cliff. He had zero catches across his final four games this past season, and unfortunately for Renfrow, his time in the Silver and Black is likely over as he looks to be someone they cut to free up some cap space this offseason.