7 most disappointing players for the Raiders in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the playoffs this past season, and these seven players are a big reason why.
By Brad Weiss
1. Jimmy Garoppolo
The 2023 season was supposed to be a strong one for the Raiders offense, as they returned Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams in the starting lineup. The arrival of Jakobi Meyers was supposed to take the pressure off of Adams in the passing game, and their new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo was supposed to be an upgrade from Derek Carr.
The relationship between Carr and head coach Josh McDaniels soured during the 2022 season, and Garoppolo, with his history with McDaniels, was going to help take this offense to the next level. Unfortunately, Garoppolo was downright terrible in his first season with the Raiders and lost his job to rookie Aidan O'Connell down the stretch.
There is no way that Garoppolo returns to the Raiders for the 2024 season, especially not as the starter, as he will likely be a post-June 1 release. Maybe he latches on with another team this offseason, but the fact that he could not get it done in the Silver and Black this past season really set them back early in the year and likely led to the firing of Josh McDaniels.