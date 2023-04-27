Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
The NFL draft is finally here and we here at Just Blog Baby are excited to present our final Las Vegas Raiders mock draft of the 2023 offseason!
After months of waiting since the end of the Las Vegas Raiders season in January, we have finally arrived at NFL draft week. The speculation and rumors will finally come to an end and the Raiders, and every other team in the NFL, will be wheeling and dealing all weekend long.
In our last few mock drafts, we have operated under the assumption that the Raiders will be trading down from the 7th overall pick and will be focusing on getting the best player available. We will continue to do so but there have been some recent rumblings among the quarterback positions due to scores from the 2023 equivalent of the Wonderlic coming out and we believe that that will have a big impact on the top ten in particular.
These developments have led to teams reportedly taking one of the quarterbacks off their board and others moving guys up despite some of the potential concerns around their physical limitations. We will see this week if these are just rumors, but it has certainly affected our mock draft and has changed things up quite a bit in the first round.
So with these recent developments in mind and the Raiders supposed commitment to trading down, let's jump into our final mock draft of the 2023 offseason.