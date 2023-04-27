Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
144. Jonathan Mingo WR Ole Miss
Wide receiver is not a position of need for the Raiders but we are focusing on grabbing the best player available and so we select Jonathan Mingo out of Ole Miss with the 144th overall pick. Ole Miss has become a wide receiver factory in recent history with guys like A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, and Elijah Moore playing well in the NFL after a few seasons with the Rebels.
Mingo is more reminiscent of Brown and Metcalf than Moore as he is a solidly built receiver at 6-2 and 220 pounds who excels after the catch. He was one of the strongest players at his position as he showcased at the combine with 22 reps on the bench press and he showed tremendous athleticism with a vertical and broad jump in the 90th percentile. His forty time of 4.46 seconds was not elite for the position but is obviously excellent for a guy his size.
The Mississippi native had a productive senior season with 51 catches for 860 yards and five touchdowns and was named second-team all-SEC as a result. He is not an incredible route runner but is a good athlete with great size and has the competitive spirit to compete at the NFL level. He could provide a nice red zone threat for this Raiders offense and could be a nice foil to Davante Adams and the rest of the wide receiver group.