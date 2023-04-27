Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
214. Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina
With the 214th overall pick, we go back-to-back at the cornerback position and draft cornerback Lance Boykin out of Coastal Carolina. Boykin has great size at 6-2 and 200 pounds but his forty time of 4.7 is far from ideal for his position which would explain why he is available this late in the draft.
The North Carolina native started his career with Old Dominion before transferring to Coastal Carolina for his final two seasons and he became a full-time starter in 2022. He is a long and lean cornerback that can hold up physically against some of the bigger wide receivers and tight ends in the NFL but the concern of course is his lack of high-end speed and athleticism.
The Raiders could perhaps transition him to safety where his instincts and physicality can translate better in the run game and as a box safety. We know that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham loves to deploy multiple safety looks and having a guy like Boykin who brings a physical edge to the position could be a nice wrinkle for the defense.