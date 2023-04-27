Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
231. Johnny Lumpkin TE Louisiana
With the final pick of the final mock draft of this Raiders offseason, we draft tight end Johnny Lumpkin out of Louisiana. Lumpkin is an older prospect who will be 26 when the season starts because he started his career at the JUCO level but he is an intriguing prospect who could be best deployed as a blocker and red zone threat.
He measures in at a physically imposing 6-5 and 265 pounds but it's still reasonably athletic as he showed off a 4.78 40 and 10-foot broad jump at his pro day. He has an insane 84-inch wingspan that gives him a catch radius reminiscent of Jimmy Graham and also boasts a 32-inch vertical.
His best pro comparison is a former Raider in Lee Smith who looked more like a third offensive tackle than a tight end. Smith was still effective as a receiver in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and we see a similar upside for Lumpkin at the NFL level. The Raiders would have the luxury of bringing him in and stashing him on the practice squad as their tight end room is currently stocked with talent.