Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
38. Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
With the loss of Denzel Perryman to the Houston Texans, the Raiders are in need of a fast and dynamic middle linebacker to lead their defense. With the 38th overall pick, they address that need and select Trenton Simpson out of Clemson.
Simpson is one of the elite athletes in this draft class and was one of the stars of the combine and pro day circuit. He measures 6-2 and 235 pounds and posted a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. All his other measurables are great and he showed why he was one of the most versatile and productive players in college football.
The Charlotte native has the potential to line up all over the field for the Raiders and his rare combination of size and athleticism allows him to lay the wood as a run defender and cover even the quickest pass catchers in the game. There are some concerns about his play recognition ability and the fact that he can over-pursue at times but if the Raiders can work on this mental aspect of the game he looks to be an incredible addition to the defense.