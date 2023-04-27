Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
70. Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
With the 70th overall pick, we continue our overhaul of the Raiders defense by drafting safety Antonio Johnson out of Texas A&M. Johnson has prototypical size for the position at 6-2 and 200 pounds and he showed he moves pretty well for that size with a 4.52 40 at the NFL combine.
The Illinois native is a physically imposing player that plays the game with a level of tenacity that you don't often see at the safety position in this era. He is a versatile defender with experience playing in the box, in zone, or lined up as the single high safety. His immediate contribution to the Raiders' defense will be in the run game as he excels in that aspect because of his physicality and aggression.
Johnson will need to improve on some of his discipline issues in coverage as he can be a bit too aggressive and grabby at times. The Raiders would likely line him up at strong safety, allowing him a bit more freedom to attack the line of scrimmage and even blitz the quarterback. Some scouts compare him favorably to Jamal Adams, who is one of the best box safeties in the NFL despite his issues.