Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
100. Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina
With the 100th overall pick, the Raiders select defensive tackle Zacch Pickens out of South Carolina. Pickens is quite a divisive prospect as some scouts have him as a day-two pick while others have him as a 6th or 7th rounder. He is a physically imposing player at 6-4 and 290 pounds and moves fairly well for a guy his size.
The speed events at the combine may have hurt his stock as he was in the lower percentiles though his 4.89 40 and 116-inch broad jump were impressive for his size. Pickens looks the part of a traditional 3 technique defensive tackle who has a thick lower body with plenty of power to absorb double teams and make plays in the run game.
The concern about him is that he is not an above-average athlete and that may not translate well at the NFL level. What the Raiders would be betting on here is that he is able to overcome some of these deficiencies and develop into a three-down tackle on this defense.