Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
141.Olusegun Oluwatimi OC Michigan
With the 141st overall pick, we finally come back to the offense and draft Olusegun Oluwatimi out of Michigan. Oluwatimi is an incredibly smart player who makes up for some of his physical deficiencies by outsmarting and outworking opposing defenders.
The Maryland native started his career at Air Force before transferring to Virginia in 2018 and that is where his career started to take off as he made the All-American Second Team in 2021. He then transferred to Michigan before the 2022 season and was one of the most highly decorated offensive lineman in the country. He was a consensus All American, made first team All Big Ten, and won the Remington Award, Outland trophy, and Joe Moore award.
We know that winning college awards is not necessarily a predictor of success at the NFL level but it's hard to ignore the accolades and high level of play he has displayed in college.
One of the knocks on Oluwatimi is that he only played center at the college level so he does not have the versatility of other prospects but the team could view him as a long-term replacement for Andre James who is getting expensive despite not playing at an elite level.