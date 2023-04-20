Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
174 Jarrett Patterson IOL | Notre Dame
After several defensive picks we go back to pack on offense and address a potential position of need by drafting Jarrett Patterson out of Notre Dame. Patterson lined up at both center and left guard during his college career and has shown great growth over the years.
The California native measures in at 6-5 and 307 pounds and put up a solid 24 reps on the bench press at his pro day. He is ranked by many as a top 10 interior line prospect, and he brings a leadership factor to the position having been named team captain his last two seasons.
Patterson is an incredibly smart player who has been a solid pass protector for the Fighting Irish but he needs to improve his strength if he wants to hold up at the NFL level as a run blocker. He projects as a bit of a developmental prospect, and he will need to improve his technique to be a long-term starter at the NFL level. That being said, he is incredibly coachable, has great versatility, and has the experience to contribute immediately if called upon.