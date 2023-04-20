Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
186 Dorian Williams LB | Tulane
With the 186th overall pick, the Raiders grab one of the more athletic linebackers in the draft in Dorian Williams out of Tulane. Williams is a former safety who transitioned to linebacker and became one of the most productive players in college football.
The South Carolina native had an absurd 131 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, nine passes defended, and two interceptions in 14 games for the Green Wave. He is the definition of a box score stuffer who makes plays at every level of the defense.
Williams is solidly built at 6-1 and 227 pounds and he ran a blistering 4.49 40 at the combine. He broke his left wrist at the Senior Bowl so was unable to do the shuttle or cone drills but he looks to be an incredible athlete given what we've seen on tape and with his forty time. The Raiders have been hunting for an upgrade at linebacker for several years now and he could make an immediate impact on a defense that is desperate for playmakers at that position.