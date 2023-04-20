Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
204 Daniel Scott S | California
With the 204th overall selection we keep the defensive theme going and draft safety Daniel Scott out of California. Scott is a physical player who approaches the game with a great deal of aggression and uses his athleticism well as a pass and run defender.
Scott measures in at 6-1 and 210 pounds and he uses every bit of that size very well. He is an older prospect who will turn 25 this year and has played nearly 50 games in his college career. He was only a starter for the last two seasons but he came on strong for the Golden Bears and became a team leader and one of the better players in the PAC 12.
The Pasadena native has great physical traits which he displayed at the combine with a 4.45 second 40 and 22 reps on the bench press. He is a bit smaller but reminds us of another physical safety from the PAC 12 in Taylor Mays who had a brief career in the NFL. The Raiders will look to use him as a box safety and blitzer as that is where he seems to excel and will hope that his physical traits translate to a plus defender at the pro level.