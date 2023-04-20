Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
220 Mekhi Blackmon CB | USC
It may seem excessive to draft 3 cornerbacks in the same draft, but this is a major need for the Raiders and the more chances you get to address this position the better. With the 220th overall pick, we select Mekhi Blackmon out of USC.
Blackmon started his career at the junior college level before playing at Colorado and then transferred to USC for his senior season. He excelled in 2022 as he led the PAC 12 in passes deflected and was named to the first team for the conference as well.
The California native has typical cornerback size at 5-11 and 180 pounds and he has adequate speed and athleticism having run a 4.47 40 at the combine. Scouts give him credit for his physicality and experience which translates to playing with great anticipation and toughness. The fact that he is an older player gives him an advantage over some of the other cornerbacks on the roster and he has a great chance to make an immediate impact on this defense.