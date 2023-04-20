Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
231 Evan Hull RB | Northwestern
As of today Josh Jacobs has not signed his franchise tag so the Raiders are without their superstar running back for the foreseeable future. We expect Jacobs to sign his deal at some point but there is always the possibility that the Raiders trade him during the draft or move on from him at the end of the 2023 season.
With that in mind, we target a running back in the final pick of our mock draft and that is Evan Hull out of northwestern. Hull is a compactly built running back who measures in at 5-10 and 210 pounds and was one of the better running backs in the Big 10 and was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten the last two years.
The Minnesota native rushed for around 1000 yards in his last two seasons and led the country in receptions by a running back with 55 for 546 yards in 2022. He is a shifty and versatile back who works extremely hard and could be a very talented third down back for the Raiders in the future. Ideally, Zamir White would take over for Josh Jacobs as he was the early round pick in 2022 and how could be the long term answer as his backup.