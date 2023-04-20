Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
72 Gervon Dexter DL | Florida
With the 72nd overall pick, we continue the focus on the defensive line by grabbing defensive tackle Gervon Dexter out of Florida. Dexter is one of our favorite prospects in this year's draft class because of his massive build and even bigger potential.
Watching Dexter reminds us of Chris Jones who has been terrorizing offenses for the Kansas City Chiefs as the two have similar builds, athleticism, and versatility. Dexter measures in at 6-5 and 318 pounds and he ran an incredible 4.88 second forty at the NFL combine. his combination of size, strength, and athleticism are incredibly rare but there are some concerns as well.
The concerns are primarily around his technique as he can play high at times, and he will need to be more disciplined when chasing plays as he can get caught up in play fakes. He may have suffered from a down period at Florida so we did not see him play on the biggest stages but there is so much to love about this prospect if the Raiders can coach him up and help him reach his full potential.