Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
100 Anthony Bradford IOL | LSU
We believe that in this draft the Raiders will look to get more stout on the offensive and defensive line and they focus on the offense with the 100 overall pick. They use that pick on Anthony Bradford out of LSU who has positional versatility and great measurables to boot.
Bradford measures in at 6-4 and 332 pounds and moves very well for a guy that size having posted a 5 second 40 at the combine. He also put up an impressive 34 reps on the bench press and is the typical guard that Josh McDaniels looks for in his offense. His size translates well in the run game, and he uses his power to anchor himself against power rushers in pass protection.
The one concern about Bradford is that he is not a massively experienced player having started just 17 games over the last two years for the Tigers. He played primarily at right guard but also started five games at left tackle so he may offer some positional versatility there as well. His long-term future is probably at guard and he will have a chance to compete for a starting role if he is selected in the top 100 by the Raiders.