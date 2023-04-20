Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
109 Henry To'oTo'o LB | Alabama
With the 109th overall pick, the Raiders grab a player in Henry To'oto'o who could be playing at the heart of their defense for the next decade or so. To'oto'o is a guy that will not wow you with his athletic ability but he is an aggressive and intelligent player who is always at the right place at the right time.
To'oTo'o measures in at 6-1 and 227 pounds and ran a decent 4.62 40 at the combine. As we said, he will not blow you away with his speed and teams wish he had better size but as we know, linebacker play comes down to smarts and instincts more than anything else.
The concern about Tutu is that he will be overwhelmed by the athleticism of the NFL and won't be able to keep up, but he was an incredible player add Alabama and even at Tennessee where he was the first two freshmen to start the season opener for the volunteers since 2011. He is a natural leader that will bring energy and fire to the front 7 and is a guy that will be a coach on the field for the Raiders defense.