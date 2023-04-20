Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
144 Michael Wilson WR | Stanford
With the 144th overall pick the Raiders select one of our favorite players in this year's draft class in Michael Wilson out of Stanford. Wilson is a stout and physical receiver who has been hampered by the lack of team success that Stanford has been dealing with the last few years.
The California native measures in at 6-1 and 200 pounds and runs a less than ideal 4.59 second forty. He's not the type of receiver that will run by guys but he is a great vertical threat and his 23 bench press reps suggest that he has the strength to beat up on opposing cornerbacks. His numbers or pedestrian at best and he has a concerning injury history but there is massive upside if he's able to stay healthy.
Wide receiver is definitely not a position of need for the Raiders as they have a bit of a log jam at the position but with Wilson you are betting on his intelligence and upside at this point in the draft. The Raiders may opt for a safer pick like Xavier Hutchinson out of Iowa State but we would not be upset if they grab Wilson here.