Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Brad Weiss
With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, we take a look at what a potential 2024 NFL Draft class could look like for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 2023 NFL Draft brought nine new players to the Las Vegas Raiders organization, including defensive end Tyree Wilson at pick No. 7 overall. The goal for the Silver and Black this offseason has been change, and they have accomplished that by moving on from some long-time veterans and bringing in new faces at key positions.
With the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, and OTAs already happening, looking forward to the 2024 NFL Draft may seem like a bit of a stretch. However, the Raiders still have immediate needs on the roster, and while they may still fill some with free agents, some big spots will be filled next April with the next group of rookies.
The Raiders are coming off a six-win season in 2022, so change was necessary, especially with Dave Ziegler going into his second offseason as general manager. Las Vegas plays in a very tough division, as the AFC West could send multiple teams to the playoffs once again next season, so hopefully, the numerous moves the organization made this offseason can pay off in 2023.
With that said, using Pro Football Network's Mock Draft simulator, we took a look at a potential 2024 Raiders draft class.