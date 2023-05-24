Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders select Michael Hall Jr.
- Defensive Tackle | Ohio State Buckeyes
- Round No. 1 (Pick No. 15)
In the draft simulator, Pro Football Network has the Raiders making their first selection at No. 15 overall. If that is the case next April, that means the Silver and Black did take a solid step forward, and finished just outside of a playoff spot in what should be a solid AFC once again this season.
With this pick, the Raiders once again use a first-round selection on the defensive line, but this time, they look toward the interior. Many were clamoring for the team to draft Jalen Carter after he fell to them at No. 7 this past April, but here, they accomplish adding a defensive tackle by bringing in Michael Hall Jr. from Ohio State.
Hall had 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks during his first full season with the Buckeyes, and after redshirting in 2021, he is eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Raiders added Byron Young in the third round in 2023, and with this selection, they set themselves up with four young and dynamic players along the defensive line for years to come.