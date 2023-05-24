Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders select Bo Nix
- Quarterback | Oregon Ducks
- Round No. 2 (Pick No. 47)
The Las Vegas Raiders biggest move of the 2023 offseason came at the quarterback position, as they released veteran Derek Carr on Valentine's Day. The writing was on the wall for Carr after the team benched him down the stretch of the 2022 regular season, so his release came as no shock to anybody covering the team.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders used a fourth-round selection on Aidan O'Connell an accurate passer from the University of Purdue. However, with O'Connell more of a backup-level talent at the next level, and Jimmy Garoppolo only on a three-year deal, it would not surprise if the Raiders drafted their future at the position in the second round.
That future comes to the Silver and Black in the person of Bo Nix, who started his collegiate career at Auburn before landing with the Oregon Ducks. Nix has thrown 68 touchdowns against only 23 interceptions in his career and has the ability to hurt teams with his arm and his legs at the next level.