Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders select Cam Hart
- Cornerback | Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Round No. 3 (Pick No. 79)
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big move this offseason to improve in the secondary, adding veteran talent and rookies at both the cornerback and safety positions. Cornerback has long been an issue for the Silver and Black, and they bolstered the unit with veterans like Brandon Facyson, Duke Shelley, and David Long Jr. via free agency.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders traded up for Maryland star cornerback Jakorian Bennett, a player who should challenge for playing time as a rookie. Still, help is needed at the position group, and in the third round of our mock draft, they select Cam Hart, a dynamic defensive back from the University of Notre Dame.
Hart has been a star since stepping on campus for the Fighting Irish and has the size and speed to be a legitimate cornerback on the outside at the next level. Young players like Hart, Bennett, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, and Nate Hobbs would give the Raiders an excellent core at the position group.