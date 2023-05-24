Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders select Patrick Paul
- Offensive Tackle | Houston Cougars
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 111)
Another big area of need for the Raiders this offseason was upfront along the offensive line, an area where they made smaller, but strong moves. Bringing back veterans like Alex Bars and Jermaine Eluemunor will give them an experienced unit up front in 2023, but their fourth-round pick in our mock makes a move for the future.
Kolton Miller is the kind of cornerstone offensive tackle that every NFL team would love to build around, and he should be the starting left tackle for at least the next five years. However, the right tackle spot has been a turnstile since he came into the league, which is why Patrick Paul from Houston is the pick at No. 111 overall.
Paul could slide in as part of a young group along the offensive line for the Raiders, a group that would include Miller, Andre James, and Dylan Parham. Las Vegas has not had stability along the offensive line for quite some time now, but youth is there, and Paul could be the missing piece of the puzzle.