Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders select Mason Cobb
- Linebacker | USC Trojans
- Round No. 5 (Pick No. 143)
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense needed to be upgraded on all three levels this offseason, and they really only fixed two of their problems. While numerous players entered the organization in the defensive backfield, and along the defensive line, the linebacker group did not receive enough attention.
In fact, outside of free agent Robert Spillane, and rookie draft pick Amari Burney, the linebacker group looks a lot like the one that struggled during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Luke Masterson could take a step forward in 2023, and Divine Deablo could have a big season incoming, but depth and talent will be needed next offseason.
That is why Mason Cobb from USC is the pick here at No. 143 overall, a player who started his career at Oklahoma State before landing with the Trojans for the upcoming season. Cobb is a prototypical inside linebacker who is a sure tackler, sometihng the Raiders could certainly use more of at the position moving forward.