Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Way too early edition
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders select Julian Fleming
- Wide Receiver | Ohio State Buckeyes
- Round No. 7 (Pick No. 201)
In this mock draft, the Raiders hold two seventh-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they use the first one on a wide receiver. Julian Fleming has had the luxury of playing with some incredible quarterbacks during his time at Ohio State, and alongside some outstanding wide receivers, so he could be a prospect to keep an eye on in this draft class.
Fleming is a speedy wideout who was a five-star prospect coming out of high school but has had to wait his turn in Columbus. That could change this season, and with a big year in 2023, his draft stock could be on the rise.
Las Vegas Raiders select Kyle Hergel
- Offensive Guard | Boston College Eagles
- Round No. 7 (Pick No. 206)
The second offensive lineman in this class to come off the board is Kyle Hergel from Boston College, who could provide depth at the offensive guard spot. Hergel would also be entering a franchise where he would have the chance to not only make the team as a seventh-round pick, but possibly even start opposite Dylan Parham.
This draft class would enable the Raiders to continue to get better at positions of strength, while also bringing in some solid young players to take over for the long-haul at some key positions. The 2024 NFL Draft is a long way away, but it is never too early to start looking at potential players that could help this franchise in 2024 and beyond.