Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Blockbuster trade lands Las Vegas their star QB
The Las Vegas Raiders must contend with the Super Bowl champs in their division once again, this mock draft should help them take back the AFC West from Kansas City.
This was a tough week for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders in many ways. For those who care more about division rivalry than local rivalries had to deal with watching the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium and literally plant their flag at midfield.
For those who prioritized the local rivalry, they may be feeling a little better after seeing the San Francisco 49ers lose but this is a team with all their key guys locked down and they should be back in the mix next season. Regardless of the result, both teams got to play for football’s ultimate prize at our home stadium and it was tough to stomach considering our recent struggles.
There is reason for optimism as the Raiders may have found their recipe for beating Kansas City even though they looked unbeatable at times and that is with a stifling defense and an offense that can hold on to the ball. Even the 49ers came close thanks to their stacked defense, but their QB simply couldn’t make the plays when they were most needed.
This proves that if the Raiders are to truly compete with the Chiefs and try to end their reign of terror in the AFC West, they need a QB that can be special when he is called on. With that framing, let’s dive into our latest mock draft that starts off with a bang.