Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Blockbuster trade lands Las Vegas their star QB
The Las Vegas Raiders must contend with the Super Bowl champs in their division once again, this mock draft should help them take back the AFC West from Kansas City.
As we mentioned in the previous slide, we learned from this Super Bowl that to truly become a top team you need to have a franchise quarterback. You need eight player that Cam Newton would describe as a game changer and to get one in this year's draft, the Raiders would have to pay a heavy price.
In this mock draft simulator from Pro Football Network, we were able to trade pick 13, 44, and first round picks in 2025 and 2026 for the third overall pick from the New England Patriots. The Bears and Commanders drafted Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and the Raiders were able to draft Heisman winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU.
Daniels measures in at 6-4 and 210 lbs and his last recorded 40 was a blazing 4.50. He may look a little slight, but he is a freak athlete in the vein of Lamar Jackson and he never seems to take a big hit.
In his senior season, Daniels through for 3800 yards, 40 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and had a completion percentage of 72.2. In case that wasn't enough, he rushed for 1134 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 attempts to show off his dynamism and dual threat ability. He is an incredible quarterback and athlete that can completely destroy opposing defenses.
The Raiders have never had a quarterback with his skill set and he would immediately become the most exciting quarterback in team history. As we mentioned earlier, the price to move up 10 selections to draft Daniels is steep but in this era in the NFL, nothing else matters unless you have a great quarterback and Daniels has the potential to be exactly that.