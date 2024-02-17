Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Blockbuster trade lands Las Vegas their star QB
The Las Vegas Raiders must contend with the Super Bowl champs in their division once again, this mock draft should help them take back the AFC West from Kansas City.
Another important lesson we learned from the Super bowl is that a disruptive defensive line can win you games and even keep a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes in check. Nick Bosa was in Mahomes's lap all game long and Chris Jones was able to make a massive difference in the game on key plays without even recording a sack on those plays.
With that in mind we grab a versatile and talented defensive lineman in Darius Robinson with the 77th overall pick. The former Missouri tiger has prototypical size at 6-5 and 286 lbs and his measurables are off the charts. His last recorded 40 time was 4.78 seconds and his wingspan of 84 inches is in the 97th percentile for his position.
Robinson’s combination of size and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect that can play multiple positions along the defensive line. He is a bit heavier than your usual edge rusher but is long and athletic enough to hold up on the outside, and he also has the size and strength to play as a three technique as well.
His senior season was the best of his career as he racked up 21 tackles, 22 hurries, and 8 sacks for the Tigers. There are some concerns about his pass rush moves being a bit mechanical and his height sometimes leads to him playing too high without leverage. However, these two issues can be ironed out with the right coaching and his addition to the defensive line would allow Patrick Graham to deploy a huge variety of different looks and fronts in his defense.