Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Blockbuster trade lands Las Vegas their star QB
The Las Vegas Raiders must contend with the Super Bowl champs in their division once again, this mock draft should help them take back the AFC West from Kansas City.
To try and compensate a bit for the big trade at the top of the draft, the Raiders trade back here from 112 to 115 in exchange for the 195th pick with the Cincinnati Bengals. We use that pick to select linebacker Junior Colson out of Michigan to help further bolster the middle of the defense.
The Raiders have a great linebacker duo in Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane but after that there is a pretty big drop off in quality and they had to resort to signing guys off the street for a couple games last year. Drafting a young stud like Colson would be a great addition to the defense and he checks all of the boxes that you look for in a modern day linebacker. He has great size at 6-3 and 247 lbs and his last recorded 40 time was 4.58.
Colson is a physical player that moves very well for his size and was an excellent run defender in college. He has the capability of being a sideline-to-sideline player and hold up well against offensive lineman in space. There are some concerns about his coverage ability but that can be improved with time and coaching.
He also can put his hand in the dirt and rush the passer if needed and this is the sort of versatility that all defenses look for in their young players.