Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Blockbuster trade lands Las Vegas their star QB
The Las Vegas Raiders must contend with the Super Bowl champs in their division once again, this mock draft should help them take back the AFC West from Kansas City.
We continue to build on the defensive side of the ball and select a physical playmaker to provide depth in the defensive backfield. With the 146th overall pick, we snag tiki smith from the Georgia Bulldogs. The safety measures in at 5-9 and 206 lbs and he uses every inch and pound of that frame to punish opposing receivers.
Smith is obviously on the shorter side for a defensive back but he makes up for it with 4.5 speed and a physical attitude that he brings to the game. After starting his career with West Virginia, Smith transferred to Georgia and became a starter in his 3rd year with the Bulldogs.
He was a defensive playmaker for one of the best units in the country and recorded stats all over the field with 2 sacks and 4 interceptions in 2023.
There are some concerns about his ability to recognize double moves and he has a tendency to get sloppy with his pursuit angles but he makes up for it with his speed and overall physicality. The Raiders would likely not call on Smith to start right away thanks to the presence of Trevon Moehrig and Marcus Epps but he can step in to the safety rotation immediately and play both deep and in the box.