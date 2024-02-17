Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Blockbuster trade lands Las Vegas their star QB
The Las Vegas Raiders must contend with the Super Bowl champs in their division once again, this mock draft should help them take back the AFC West from Kansas City.
Another lesson from the Super Bowl is that interior pressure can ruin a gameplan faster than anything else and the best way to neutralize it is with strong interior offensive line unit. The Raiders improved in that category over the course of the season but they may be replacing Andre James and a guy like Charles Turner from LSU is a great fit and value with the 195th overall pick.
Turner played all over the offensive line for the Tigers but has started the last two seasons at center where he has given up just four sacks over the last two years. He has good size at 6-3 and 300 lbs and is an incredible athlete for the position. His wingspan is in the 99th percentile and his athleticism allows him to finish blocks at the second level.
The weaknesses in his game are primarily in that he is a bit lighter than some teams look for at 300lbs even but that can always be improved with a pro-level strength training program. He has all of the physical tools you look for in an interior offensive line prospect and could slide in nicely next to Dylan Parham on the line.