Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Blockbuster trade lands Las Vegas their star QB
The Las Vegas Raiders must contend with the Super Bowl champs in their division once again, this mock draft should help them take back the AFC West from Kansas City.
The Raiders may be set for starters at offensive tackle with Thayer Munford and Kolton Miller bookending the line but there is a need for depth at the position. There was a point last year where Jermaine Eluemunor started at left tackle and while he held his own there it is not a long-term recipe for success.
So with the 209th overall pick, the Raiders select tackle Caedan Wallace out of Penn State. Wallace measures in at 6-4 and 322lbs and he has a wingspan in the 87th percentile which is much needed for the position. He has been a starter for the Nittany Lions for 3 seasons and has played exclusively right tackle for them all 5 years he has been with the program.
Scouts rave about his athleticism for his size and believe he has the strength and physicality to hold up at the NFL level against the big boys on the defensive line. On the flip-side, they believe he needs to improve his technique so it can catch up with the physical tools and mean streak he brings to the game.
He is a developmental prospect at this point but also has the build to play several positions on the line and can slot in immediately as a swing tackle.