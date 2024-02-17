Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Blockbuster trade lands Las Vegas their star QB
The Las Vegas Raiders must contend with the Super Bowl champs in their division once again, this mock draft should help them take back the AFC West from Kansas City.
Until we see otherwise we will operate under the assumption that the Raiders only have Zamir White on the roster and will not be bringing back Josh Jacobs in 2024. So with that in mind we are on the hunt for running backs and Carson Steele from UCLA looks like a great value addition with the 220th overall pick.
Steele started his college career with Ball State where he racked up 1556 yards and 14 touchdowns on 289 carries his sophomore season before transferring to UCLA and spending one season with the Bruins. He continued to be a productive back with 847 yards and 6 touchdowns on 167 carries and showed off the strength he has become famous for on many occasions.
Bruce Feldman ranked him 98th on his Freaks List and said "The 6-0, 225-pound big back with the long-flowing blond hair (he also owns a pet lizard) is one of the strongest backs in college football. He benches 405 and squats 615 and has just 7 percent body fat”. Steele could be a great power back for the Raiders and can even play a little fullback in heavier formations.
His last recorded 40 time of 4.50 wont blow anyone away at the next level but he has more than adequate speed to be a big-play threat if he gets out in space.