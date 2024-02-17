Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Blockbuster trade lands Las Vegas their star QB
The Las Vegas Raiders must contend with the Super Bowl champs in their division once again, this mock draft should help them take back the AFC West from Kansas City.
We wrap up this mock draft by taking a flyer on a player with some impressive athleticism but not much production to back it up. Jalen Kimber out of Florida spent the first two seasons of his college career at Georgia but went east in search of playing time and started as senior for the Gators.
His numbers are not very impressive as he has just one pick and 6 pass breakups over the last 2 years but the Florida defense as a whole has been suspect during his time there.
What is impressive about Kimber is his athleticism as his last recorded 40 and vertical of 4.38 and 43.5 inches puts him in the upper echelon at his position. The 40 time is in the 88th percentile and the vertical is in the 100th percentile and he did all this with a 6-0 and 185lb frame. The physical tools are obviously there but the Raiders will have to coach him up to get to starter level in the NFL.
Most scouts agree that the coverage ability is there especially in zone coverage but he is not the most eager tackler which is a big priority for Antonio Pierce and the Raiders. He will need to find that fire if he wants to earn playing time but can contribute immediately on special teams as gunner thanks to that sub 4.4 speed. The 7th round is the time to gamble on upside anyway and Kimber has plenty of that.