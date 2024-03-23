Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
After betting on athletic traits with Tip Reiman, we do the same with our next pick and snag a player with a high athletic upside and plenty of straight line speed. So with the 223rd overall pick, we select DeCamerion Richardson out of Mississippi State to shore up the defensive backfield.
We already used an early round pick on Cooper Dejean but with so much turnover in that area of the field, depth is always a big concern and Richardson provides just that. He measures in at 6-2 and 188lbs so he is a bit light but he runs like the wind with a 4.34 40 and also showed off a 128 inch broad jump at the NFL Combine.
The Louisiana native is a tackling machine which is rare for a defensive back as he has racked up 160 tackles in the last two seasons. He uses his speed well to make plays downfield and can make an impact on special teams right away. There may be some initial struggles with the quicker receivers in the NFL but he can match them all in terms of straight line speed.
You can never have too many athletes on defense and Richardson certainly fills that need.