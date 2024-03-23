Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
We wrap up the draft with a type of player that we love to target in the late rounds and that is a small school prospect that has lots of athletic upside and talent. The wide receiver group is still a bit thin and so we use the 229th pick to select speedster Ryan Flournoy out of SouthEast Missouri State.
Flournoy measures in at 6-1 and 202lbs and was one of the players that tested extremely well at the NFL Combine. He ran an excellent 4.44 40, did 18 reps on the bench, and was one of the top performers in the vertical and broad jump. Almost all of his numbers were in the 90th percentile or better and his relative athletic score is off the charts.
The Illinois native was also productive with 120 catches for 1,800 yards and 13 touchdowns over his last two seasons at the college level. He had a handful of carries as well so he is comfortable running the ball out of the backfield as well. This small school prospect could contribute right away as a return man thanks to his dynamism and could be a sneaky late round addition for a team in need of playmakers.