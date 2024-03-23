Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
The Raiders are currently slotted to pick at 13 and most mock drafts have them picking a QB, offensive tackle, or cornerback. In this mock draft, the top 4 QBs are off the board with only Michael Penix and Bo Nix remaining on the board of the top prospects.
We felt this was too soon to grab either guy and with the top CBs gone as well, we trade down to grab an extra second 2nd and 4th rounder from Pittsburgh.
With the 20th overall pick, we grab one of the best players on the board that does not have a position etched in stone and that is Cooper DeJean out of Iowa. DeJean measures in at 6-0 and 203lbs and because of a broken leg in November, did not work out at the combine so we don’t have the most current times and jumps.
His last measured 40 was 4.50 which is solid but not spectacular and his shorter arms (43rd percentile) mean he’s not the long, lean man corner in the mold of Richard Sherman. What he is however is a terrific zone corner which fits the Patrick Graham scheme and he is an absolute gamer and ballhawk as well. He is also not afraid of contact and has 115 tackles in the last season and a half.
DeJean is also more athletic than you may think and made the Bruce Feldman Freaks List which said, “The former high school quarterback (who also lettered three times in basketball, track and baseball each) won the Iowa state long jump title (23-7 1/2 inches) and 100 meters (11.16) and has continued to get more explosive since he’s been in college".
This would be a fantastic pick for the Raiders and he could slot in immediately at cornerback or safety if needed.