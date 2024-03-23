Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
As we mentioned at the top of the article, the Raiders have added or brought back 3 defensive tackles to the roster including superstar Christian Wilkins and depth pieces Adam Butler and John Jenkins. This mostly eliminated the need to reach for a top defensive tackle prospect but in this mock draft an opportunity arose that could not be ignored.
This opportunity was the chance to add a potential start in T'Vondre Sweat in the middle of what is looking like a fearsome Raiders defense. We saw the impact that Jalen Carter had early in the season for the Eagles and feel Sweat could do the same in Las Vegas.
A starting group of Malcolm Koonce, Wilkins, Sweat, and Maxx Crosby might be the best in the NFL and there would be plenty of depth behind that as well.
We have had Sweat going to the Raiders several times over the past month or so and he seems to be a perfect fit in the interior for any team in the league. It’s unlikely he would be available at this point come April after he lit up the NFL Combine but we thank our lucky stars and grab him in the middle of round 2 to make everyone else’s life much easier on the defense.