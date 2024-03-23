Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
After two picks on defense, we turn our attention to the offense and grab another potential superstar tackle that lit up the NFL Combine as well. With the 51st pick, received in a trade from Pittsburgh, we grab offensive tackle Patrick Paul out of Houston that looks every bit like the modern prototype for the position.
Paul measures in at a massive 6-8 and 331lbs and he has incredibly long arms and wingspan which are in the 93rd and 100th percentile respectively. His giant frame and length allow him to hold up against even the most athletic pass rushers and he is no slouch himself in that department with a 5.13 40 and 7.65 three cone drill which are great results for his size.
In addition to the physical tools, scouts rave about Paul’s intelligence, discipline, and controlled aggression that make him a great tackle prospect. Perhaps if this class was less loaded with high end talent at the position he could be a late first round pick and in fact still might be. The only knocks on Paul are technique related which can be improved over time spent with the coaching staff.
Paul can come in to compete for the RT spot and eventually replace Kolton Miller at LT down the line.