Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
After the release of Hunter Renfrow, the Raiders currently have question marks outside of the top three receivers so why not snag one of the most athletic players in the 2024 draft class. Ricky Pearsall out of Florida was one of the stars of the NFL Combine and the only reason he is available at this point of the draft is because of how loaded this receiver class looks on paper.
Pearsall measures in at 6-1 and 189lbs and lit up the combine with a 4.41 40, 4.05 shuttle, 42 inch vertical, 129inch broad jump, and 6.64 three cone drill, all of which make for an elite athlete. With his creative route running and soft hands you can think of him as a more explosive version of Renfrow who operates extremely well from the slot.
His incredible leaping ability make him a legitimate jump ball threat and he has the short area quickness to be able to own the middle of the field. We could see him becoming a bit of a security blanket for a young QB and taking the WR3 role from Tre Tucker who currently occupies the spot. Pearsall may be a bit of luxury pick at this point but he has all of the tools to make an instant impact in this offense.