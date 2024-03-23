Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
After getting through the top prospects in the QB class, there is a player that appears to have all the tools and looks the part but is not getting the same level of attention that the bigger names are getting. That young man is Michael Pratt out of Tulane who checks all of the boxes that you look for in a quarterback but has very little hype around him.
Pratt has good size at 6-2 and 217lbs and has great athleticism and mobility for the position. He ran a 4.65 40 at the NFL Combine and posted a 36inch vertical and 4.23 second shuttle drill which are all either excellent or well above average for quarterbacks. He used that mobility well during his career with 447 rushing attempts for 1,147 yards and 28 touchdowns over 46 games.
The Tulane star has plenty of experience with 46 starts under his belt and he has improved year over with statistical improvements especially in accuracy as he went from 55.1 completion percentage as a freshman to 65.4 in 2023. In those 46 games, he threw for 9,600 yards, 90 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions which are impressive for a true dual threat QB.
He has good but not great arm strength so that is a concern at the pro level but he makes up for it by making smart plays and not overextending himself.
As we said at the top, Pratt may not be the biggest name but he looks to have all the characteristics of a starting QB in the modern NFL. If the Raiders are not able to grab one of the top prospects then he would be a great consolation prize in the 4th round.