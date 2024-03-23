Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
After 3 straight picks on offense we pivot back to defense and get an intriguing player with the second of the additional picks received from the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the 119th overall pick, we grab safety Jaylon Carlies out of Missouri who is an imposing physical force on the football field.
Carlies measures in at 6-3 and 227lbs and may be one of the best run defending defensive backs in this draft class. He ran a solid 4.50 40 at the combine and tested above average in all the other categories with the exception of the vertical jump. Luckily for him he is already taller than most receivers and his 99th percentile arm length and wing span helps make up for the lack of an explosive leap.
The Florida native’s future in the NFL is likely as a box safety where he can use his size and physicality to wreak havoc near the line of scrimmage. He struggles a bit in zone coverage but excels in man thanks to his size and length. Carlies brings a linebacker mentality to the safety position and we can see him becoming a fan favorite with his hard-hitting and physical style.