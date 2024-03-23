Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
Earlier in this offseason we mocked Dylan McMahon to the Raiders as a potential 7th round pick but he has since improved his stock in a major way. The NC State star was one of the revelations of the combine as he tested incredibly well in every drill. His 40 time of 5.10 is in the 82nd percentile for his position but his 3-cone, shuttle, vertical, and broad jump were all 95th or better as he showed off why he is one of the most athletic linemen in this class.
The Georgia native measures in at 6-3 and 299lbs so he is a bit undersized but is incredibly strong and athletic to make up for that slight lack of size. He does not have overly long arms so would be limited on the edge but can play all three interior positions with the majority of his snaps coming at center.
The Raiders might have starters penciled in at all three of those slots but it’s necessary to have great depth there which McMahon can provide.
There are concerns about his shorter arms which can cause him to overextend himself when making blocks in the run game. Despite the potential issues about wing span and size, there is enough upside here with the strength and athleticism to use a mid-round pick on a player with so much potential.