Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Day 1 trade brings more elite draft capital
The Las Vegas Raiders continued to build their roster through free agency this week and that has impacted their needs in the NFL Draft
Speaking of guys that lit up the NFL Combine and boosted their draft stock in a major way, Tip Reiman had one of the most impressive performances in Indianapolis. Reiman’s stats are nothing special as he has just 38 receptions for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
What is impressive are the physical tools that he brings to the positions and the high upside he has as a backup tight end that excels as a blocker but can bring much more to the table. Reiman measures in at 6-5 and 271lbs so he has the bulk to be a great in-line blocker and he showed off some of his strength with 28 reps on the bench press (96th percentile).
He showed off his athleticism as well with a 4.64 40, 121inch broad jump, and 4.26 shuttle which are all well above average for his position. There have been some incredibly athletic tight ends over the years but they usually aren’t 6-5 and 270lbs. Reiman looks the part as a backup tight end and he could make an instant impact in catch and run scenarios with that combination of size and speed. The Raiders are thin at the position and this would be great value at this point in the draft.